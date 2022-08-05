SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An individual who was arrested and taken into custody has a suspected case of monkeypox, the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office said in an email to KRON4 on Friday. The unidentified person will be in isolation in accordance with San Francisco Department of Public Health’s quarantine recommendation.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has protocols to ensure that the infected individual is kept safe and does not infect others. No other information was provided on the infected individual.

As of August 5, there are 444 total probable and confirmed monkeypox cases in San Francisco. Last week, Mayor London Breed declared monkeypox local health emergency. California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared monkeypox a state of emergency on Monday. On Thursday, the Biden administration declared the virus a public health emergency.

Demand for monkeypox vaccine has increased, but the supply has not matched that.

Monkeypox is less contagious than COVID-19 and is spread differently. Health officials say the virus is often spread by intimate contact such as kissing, hugging, or sexual intercourse.