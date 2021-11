SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police are reporting an assault with injury that happened late last night in the city’s Ingleside neighborhood.

Officers say a 30-year-old male victim got into an argument with a 25-year-old male suspect on the 1800 block of Burrows Street at around 11:36 p.m.

The suspect then produced a baseball bat and hit the victim before getting into their car and driving away.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.