Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Person caught on camera knocking over 400-lb parking garage robot in Hayward

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAYWARD (KRON) – Hayward police are looking for the person caught on camera damaging a security robot at a local parking garage.

According to Hayward police, the incident happened on Aug. 3 at the Watkins Street parking garage.

The photos were taken by the security robot – a Knightscope K5 – before it took a tumble.

If you recognize the person in the photos, call Hayward police at 510-293-3433.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News