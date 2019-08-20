Person caught on camera knocking over 400-lb parking garage robot in Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON) – Hayward police are looking for the person caught on camera damaging a security robot at a local parking garage.
According to Hayward police, the incident happened on Aug. 3 at the Watkins Street parking garage.
The photos were taken by the security robot – a Knightscope K5 – before it took a tumble.
If you recognize the person in the photos, call Hayward police at 510-293-3433.
