Person caught on camera knocking over 400-lb parking garage robot in Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON) – Hayward police are looking for the person caught on camera damaging a security robot at a local parking garage.

According to Hayward police, the incident happened on Aug. 3 at the Watkins Street parking garage.

The photos were taken by the security robot – a Knightscope K5 – before it took a tumble.

If you recognize the person in the photos, call Hayward police at 510-293-3433.

