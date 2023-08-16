(BCN) — A person was in critical condition following a traffic crash early Tuesday morning in East Oakland, police said Wednesday.

The crash occurred at about 5:45 a.m. in the 6500 block of Foothill Boulevard near Evergreen Cemetery.

A vehicle was traveling west on Foothill Boulevard when it hit a parked vehicle and a building, according to police.

Paramedics took two of the five people in the vehicle to a hospital while the other three arrived a little later, police said. One of the five people suffered critical injuries in the crash, according to police.

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.

