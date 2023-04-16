(KRON) — A Caltrain fatally struck a person Sunday night in Palo Alto, an agency spokesperson said in an email to KRON4. An unidentified pedestrian was hit by a train going southbound at around 8:43 p.m.

The individual was killed at the Churchill Avenue crossing. As of 9:19 p.m., Caltrain service is stopped in the area. At the time of the incident, the train had approximately 46 passengers on board, officials said.

No other injuries were reported. This is Caltrain’s second fatality of 2023, according to the spokesperson.

Caltrain’s first fatality of 2023 happened back in January. There were 14 fatalities reported by the agency in 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.