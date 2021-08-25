12-year-old dead after being struck by train in Oakley

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Oakley officials are reporting a 12-year-old boy has died after being hit by a train.

The incident occurred when a driver was travelling westbound on East Cypress Road at 12:53 p.m.

The 12-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the 19-year-old driver of the vehicle was transported to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek for treatment.

Early reports claim that three vehicles were involved with one vehicle overturning.

Two other patients were also evaluated and no further medical assistance or treatment to a hospital was needed.

Officials are advising taking alternate routes as traffic is heavy in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.