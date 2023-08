(KRON)– Caltrain reported their seventh fatality of the year after a person was struck by a train around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

The collision occurred at Tunnel 4 between San Francisco’s 22nd Street and Bayshore Station. No injuries were reported involving anyone on the train.

MUNI shuttled passengers from Fourth and King Streets to Bayshore Station, Caltrain said. The tracks were cleared around 10:30 p.m.