(KRON) — A person died after a car crash Sunday afternoon on the westbound lanes of CA-84 in Newark, according to California Highway Patrol’s incident log. The crash happened around 1:22 p.m. in the area of Ardenwood Historic Farm and CA-84 where a car spun out and crashed.

CHP says multiple people were inside the vehicle. The condition of the vehicle’s other occupants is unknown.

Two westbound lanes were temporarily shut down. As of 4 p.m., all lanes have reopened on CA-84. A coroner from Alameda County was called to the scene.

The circumstances of how the crash happened are unknown at this time.