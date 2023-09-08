(KRON) — A person is dead following a shooting Thursday night in the Melrose neighborhood, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Just after 11:45 p.m., officers responded to the 5100 block of East 8th Street and located a victim with at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics provided the victim with medical attention before transporting them to a local hospital, OPD said.

The victim was listed in critical condition at the time.

On Friday morning around 5:30 a.m., the victim died from their injuries. Their identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

This investigation remains open and active. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD’s Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.