CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A person died of a drug overdose at the Concord BART station, according to an update from the BART police log. Police said the male victim was given a dose of Narcan, but it was unsuccessful. Narcan is a drug that can restore people’s breathing after an overdose.

Police responded to the station at 3:46 p.m. for the report of an unresponsive male. They arrived and found the victim who appeared to be suffering from an overdose.

Police gave the victim Narcan and initiated CPR until medical services arrived, but he was declared dead at the scene. BART PD does not believe any foul play was involved.

There was another incident at the Concord BART station on Thursday, police said. An 18-year-old man from Discovery Bay was taken into custody and booked in the Contra Costa County juvenile hall for an outstanding arrest warrant.