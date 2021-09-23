BART Richmond station reopened after person dies on tracks

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A person died on the tracks at the BART Richmond station, prompted a Thursday morning shut down.
The station reopened around 9:15 a.m.
The initial report came in around 6:15 a.m.
As a result of the closure, there is no service between Richmond and El Cerrito Del Norte Stations, according to 511 SF Bay.
There is also a 10 minute delay on the Richmond Line in the Millbrae direction, SF BART said around 7:30 a.m.
Officials later said the person died by suicide.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.