BART Richmond station reopened after person dies on tracks

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A person died on the tracks at the BART Richmond station, prompted a Thursday morning shut down.

The station reopened around 9:15 a.m.

The initial report came in around 6:15 a.m.

As a result of the closure, there is no service between Richmond and El Cerrito Del Norte Stations, according to 511 SF Bay.

There is also a 10 minute delay on the Richmond Line in the Millbrae direction, SF BART said around 7:30 a.m.

There is a confirmed fatality involving a person on the tracks at the Richmond stations. This service advisory provides the latest. For riders at del Norte please listen to announcements about what track trains are using. https://t.co/ttruTRrn7J — SFBART (@SFBART) September 23, 2021

Officials later said the person died by suicide.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.