(KRON) — A person was engulfed in flames in an attempted homicide early Thursday morning near BART’s Fruitvale Station, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the report of a person on fire in the 1400 block of 34th Avenue. According to police, officers located a person “fully engulfed in flames” inside of a car.

The victim was removed from the car that was also heavily engulfed in flames. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said.

This investigation is currently open and active. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD’s Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426.