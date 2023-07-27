SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person evading arrest crashed into another car in San Francisco’s Sunset District on Thursday, the San Francisco Police Department said.

SFPD officers saw suspects wanted for vehicle burglaries and thefts in the area of 19th Ave. and Judah St. at about 6:22 p.m. Two suspects were arrested, but a third fled in a vehicle.

The suspect crashed into another car and got away, police said. The person in the other car was not injured.

The crash caused traffic delays in the area of 19th and Judah. Muni buses were rerouted as well.

Anyone with information about the third suspect is asked to call SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.”