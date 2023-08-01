(KRON) — A person was found dead of an apparent overdose on a BART train on Monday night, according to BART.

Fare inspectors conducting a train inspection just after 9:30 p.m. found the man unresponsive. An officer administered a dose of Narcan, but he was pronounced dead on the train.

The train was at the Embarcadero Station when the unresponsive man was found. Giants fans going to the East Bay after watching the team’s extra-innings loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks were forced to wait for the situation to be resolved.

There is no foul play suspected, but police are investigating the death.

Narcan was also administered at the Milpitas BART station on Sunday morning. At about 11:24 a.m., crisis intervention specialists gave two doses of Narcan to a female who appeared to be overdosing on a train. She was hospitalized for further treatment.