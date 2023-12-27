(BCN) — A person was shot and killed in Oakland on Tuesday and a suspect is in custody, the police department said.

Police were alerted to a possible gunshot from the city’s ShotSpotter system and they headed to the 1400 block of Sunshine Court just before 2:45 p.m.

Officers located a person who had sustained at least one gunshot wound. Medical personnel attended to the victim but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating, police believed they identified a suspect and obtained a location for them.

The suspect led police on a lengthy pursuit throughout the city, Oakland Police said, but with the assistance of a helicopter and other tools the person was eventually taken into custody.

This is being investigated as a homicide and police have not released the name of the suspect or the victim at this time.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact the homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.