(KRON) — A person was killed after a Caltrain struck them in Redwood City Monday night, Caltrain confirmed to KRON4.

Northbound train #268 was pulling into the Redwood City station at about 8:54 p.m. when the collision happened.

There were 166 passengers and seven bicycles aboard the train. All of them got onto the platform after the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Train service stopped after the accident as emergency personnel worked at the scene. The fatality was Caltrain’s 10th of the year.