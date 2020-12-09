Person fatally struck by Caltrain in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A person was fatally struck Tuesday night by a northbound Caltrain in San Francisco, according to officials.

Around 7:15 p.m., a person was on the tracks at the Mission Bay Drive grade crossing when the incident occurred.

Emergency officials and a coroner arrived on the scene.

There were about 12 passengers onboard. No other injures were reported.

The southbound track was cleared just before 8 p.m. for trains to continue through at a reduced speed.

Other trains can expect delays at this time.

This is the 10th Caltrain fatality this year.

No other details have been released at this time.

