Person fatally struck by Caltrain in San Jose

Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A Caltrain locomotive fatally struck a person on Saturday morning who was trespassing on the tracks.

Officials say around 10:43 a.m., the JPBX 909 was heading south toward Gilroy when it struck the pedestrian in San Jose near the Capitol Station.

No passengers were onboard at the time and no delays to service are expected.

This is the 4th Caltrain fatality this year.

No other details have been released at this time.

