Person fatally struck by Caltrain in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – A person was fatally struck by a train in San Mateo on Tuesday, according to Caltrain officials.

Around 1:52 p.m., a person was trespassing on the tracks near the Hillsdale Station when a northbound train hit them.

First responders remain on the scene at this time.

Officials say trains are being held on the northbound track and southbound trains are moving at restricted speeds.

At the time of the incident, about 44 passengers were onboard the train. No other injuries were reported.

This is the second Caltrain fatality this year.

No other details have been released at this time.