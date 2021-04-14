Person found dead at scene of San Jose commercial fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose firefighters said one person was found dead at the scene of a commercial building fire on Wednesday morning.
Crews responded to 2597 Senter Rd, which is a strip mall with businesses like an Asian sandwich shop, bakery, and a liquor store.
The San Jose Fire Department tweeted just before 6 a.m. that there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the outside of the building. The fire was under control without any injuries to the firefighters.
They are still investigating what caused the fire and the identity of the person who died.