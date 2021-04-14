Person found dead at scene of San Jose commercial fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose firefighters said one person was found dead at the scene of a commercial building fire on Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to 2597 Senter Rd, which is a strip mall with businesses like an Asian sandwich shop, bakery, and a liquor store.

The San Jose Fire Department tweeted just before 6 a.m. that there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the outside of the building. The fire was under control without any injuries to the firefighters.

Full first response to 2597 Senter rd. Crews reported heavy smoke/flames from the exterior of a single story commercial building. Fire spread to the interior and roof. Fire now under control, one deceased person at the scene, no firefighter injuries. Fire under investigation pic.twitter.com/x1lyM2NWKv — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) April 14, 2021

They are still investigating what caused the fire and the identity of the person who died.