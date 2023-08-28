(KRON) — A person was found dead inside a car Saturday night near East Oakland Pride Elementary School, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Around 8:15 p.m., OPD received a report of an unresponsive person in a car in the 7900 block of Plymouth Street. Officers arrived at the scene and located a victim with at least one gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

This investigation currently remains open and active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 510-238-7950.