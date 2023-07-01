Crews rescued a person who was then taken to a nearby trauma center (San Francisco Fire Department).

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person was rescued after being found unconscious at Marshall’s Beach Saturday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department said on Twitter. The victim was taken to a nearby trauma center.

California Highway Patrol assisted in the response. SFFD first tweeted about the rescue at 5:26 p.m.

SFFD posted photos from the scene (below).

(SFFD) (SFFD)

A helicopter was used in the rescue. Marshall’s Beach is located near the Golden Gate Bridge in the northwest part of San Francisco.

No information about the victim or their condition has been released. It is unknown at this time the circumstances of the incident.