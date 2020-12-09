Person has life-threatening injuries after San Francisco shooting

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A person is in the hospital with serious injuries after they were shot in San Francisco on Wednesday morning.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers arrived at Mission St and Washburn around 5:22 a.m. for the report of a shooting. They found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police did not release any identifying details about the victim, or any information regarding a potential suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.