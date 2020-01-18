Police looking for driver after hit-and-run in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Police are investigating after a person was hit by a car in Oakland Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 3:22 p.m. on the 1800 block of 98th Avenue.

When officers responded to the scene, they found the victim in the road.

They say the victim was hit by a car.

Police are now searching for the suspected hit-and-run driver.

They believe the person is driving a newer model white Nissan Maxima.

Police say the car would have damage to the front passenger side windshield.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

Elmhurst United Middle School is located in the same block where the crash occurred.

