FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are investigating after a school bus hit a pedestrian in Fremont Thursday morning.

According to Fremont police, the school bus carrying students was in the area of Mission and Walnut around 7:40 a.m. when the pedestrian was hit.

The person hit reported minor complaints of pain, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.