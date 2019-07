MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — A second person was hit by a Caltrain Monday — this time in Mountain View.

Monday night’s crash follows another person being hit by a train earlier in the day in Burlingame.

According to the transit agency, the person was trespassing on the tracks near the Castro Street Crossing in Mountain View when they were hit.

The crash happened around 7:48 p.m.

No one on board the train was hurt.

Trains are stopped, while investigators are on scene.