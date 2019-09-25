Person hit, killed by Caltrain in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A person has died after being hit by a Caltrain in San Jose on Tuesday evening.

Around 5:08 p.m., officials say a person who was on the tracks between the Capitol and Blossom Hill Stations was struck by a train.

Emergency officials immediately arrived on the scene.

All trains in the area were temporarily stopped but began service again around 6:46 p.m.

At the time of the accident, about 346 passengers were on the train. No passenger injuries were reported.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner has not yet released the individual’s identity or final cause of death.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident at this time.

13 people have been killed this year on Caltrain tracks.