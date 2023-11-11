SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision Saturday night in the Bayview District, the San Francisco Police Department said. The crash happened on 3rd Street and Williams Avenue where one of the vehicles, a pickup truck, struck a building.

One of the occupants of the two vehicles involved was taken to the hospital. SFPD did not specify which vehicle the occupant was inside.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Citizen App video briefly shows the scene of the collision. Watch in the media player above.

A pickup truck struck a building in San Francisco on Nov. 11 (Citizen App).

SFPD says anyone with information is asked to contact 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”