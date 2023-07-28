(KRON) — A person was injured and a dog was killed in a fire in San Pablo on Friday, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.

The fire started in a duplex on the 2600 block of Dover Ave. Con Fire described it as a commercial structure fire. One unit was fully involved.

In their initial search, crews found an unresponsive victim, performed CPR and sent them to Kaiser Permanente Richmond.

Heavy smoke and flames were showing from the front of the building, per Con Fire. Fire crews’ response was disrupted by downed power lines in front of the building.

