Person in ‘serious condition’ after shooting outside Antioch’s Deer Valley HS

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Authorities confirmed Friday night one person was shot outside of Deer Valley High School in Antioch after a basketball game.

At last check, police said the victim was in serious condition and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police have not said whether they are searching for the shooter or whether any arrests have been made.

The shooting happened at 8:22 p.m. after the basketball game.

Deer Valley High School is located at 4700 Lone Tree Way.

This is developing, check back for updates