SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- A homicide investigation is underway after a person in a sleeping bag on a sidewalk in San Francisco was lit on fire and died, police say.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the homicide unit is investigating this incident that happened in the area of 25th and South Van Ness on Oct. 8 around 5 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department.