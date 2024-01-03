(BCN) — A woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle doing doughnuts in Oakland early on New Year’s Day was identified by the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau as Antoinette Matthews, a 23-year-old Stockton resident.

Matthews was on the sidewalk at the intersection of International Boulevard and 42nd Avenue when the vehicle jumped the curb at about 12:45 a.m. Monday and hit her.

Oakland police were alerted to the collision after Matthews was taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The driver fled the scene after the collision.

An Oakland police spokesperson said Wednesday that the collision remained under investigation. Police asked anyone with information to contact the department’s Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.

