(KRON) — A female pedestrian is dead after she was struck by a train in Gilroy on Tuesday morning, the Gilroy Police Department said.

Police were notified of the crash at Leavesley Road and Monterey Road at about 8:45 a.m. First responders tried life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead.

Police are withholding the identity of the victim until her family is notified.

The Union Pacific Railroad Police and Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.