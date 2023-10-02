(KRON) — Rescue crews in the North Bay searched for a person who reportedly went missing in the water Sunday after friends said they saw a shark in the area.

A person went missing in the water off Bobcat Beach at Point Reyes National Seashore, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. Friends of the missing person reported to authorities that a shark was seen in the area along with blood in the water where their friend was last seen. At this time, officials have not confirmed a shark attack occurred.

Point Reyes NPS first reported the active search on X at noon on Oct. 1. Personnel from the National Park Service, as well as jet skis, helicopters, UTVs and fire engines from surrounding agencies, responded to the search.