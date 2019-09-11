Person of interest sought in death of Oakland mother of 5

OAKLAND (KRON) – Police in Oakland have released a picture of a person of interest in a deadly shooting that happened last week.

44-year-old Martha Casiano, a mother of 5, was driving on E. 22nd Street Monday morning when a stray bullet hit and killed her.

Police said there was a fight nearby that erupted in gunfire, and Casiano was caught in the crossfire.

A surveillance image shows a man standing outside a car near the 2100 block of E. 22nd Street.

The picture was taken just moments after Casiano was killed.

Police are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

