David Depape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 13, 2013. (Michael Short /San Francisco Chronicle via AP /File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person pretended to be a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) agent in order to access Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape in jail, the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office told KRON4 on Thursday. The unidentified person tried to get into the San Francisco County Jail on Oct. 31 but was denied.

The person arrived at the jail with a business card but no government credentials. The attempted visit of DePape came three days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was violently assaulted on Oct. 28 at the couple’s SF home in Pacific Heights.

DePape has been residing in the United States illegally, KRON4 reported earlier this month.

Records from the Department Homeland of Security (DHS) show DePape, who is a Canadian national, entered the country as a temporary visitor in 2008. After the alleged attack on Paul Pelosi, DHS said DePape could be deported.

KRON On is streaming news live now

A federal grand jury indicted DePape this week. Paul Pelosi underwent surgery for a skull fracture and was released from the hospital last week.

The Hill contributed to this article.