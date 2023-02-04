OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A person found inside of a sewage hole in Oakland was declared dead on Saturday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Just before 7:40 a.m., officers arrived in the 300 block of Broadway and found an unresponsive person “lodged inside a sewage hole,” OPD said.

The Oakland Fire Department arrived at the scene and assisted in extracting the person from the hole. After the person was pulled out, emergency medical personnel gave them medical aid, but they were declared dead at the scene.

The identity of the person is being withheld until their next of kin can be notified. This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigation Division 510-238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 510-238-7950.