Person shot at Oakridge Mall in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A person has been shot at the Oakridge Mall on Monday evening, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Just after 6 p.m., authorities posted to Twitter alerting the community to shelter in place.

Officers are currently working their way into the mall. Santa Clara County deputies are also on the scene.

Units are currently at Oakridge Mall on reports of a person shot. Officers are working their into the mall.



Shelter in place if you can. Updates here when available. pic.twitter.com/bw7MGsxkfs — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) December 21, 2021

According to Mayor Sam Liccardo, the shooting does not appear to have an active shooter involved.

Update: the Oakridge shooting does NOT appear to involve an active shooter. There is one injured victim, but shooting has not continued, according to the latest report. Many @SanJosePD are on the scene, and are working quickly to ensure everyone’s safety. — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) December 21, 2021

There is no word on the person’s condition at this time.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates as this is developing.