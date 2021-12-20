Person shot at Oakridge Mall in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A person has been shot at the Oakridge Mall on Monday evening, according to the San Jose Police Department.
Just after 6 p.m., authorities posted to Twitter alerting the community to shelter in place.
Officers are currently working their way into the mall. Santa Clara County deputies are also on the scene.
According to Mayor Sam Liccardo, the shooting does not appear to have an active shooter involved.
There is no word on the person’s condition at this time.
No other details have been released.
