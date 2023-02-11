Fire crews respond to a person trapped below ground (Photo courtesy of Alameda County Fire Department)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A person was rescued after being trapped inside of a wall on Friday, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

(Photos courtesy of Alameda County Fire Department)

ACFD responded to assist the Oakland Fire Department with a person who became trapped underground after a retaining wall collapsed. Crews were able to rescue the patient and transport them to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Photos from the scene show at least 11 emergency responders nearby. A person wearing a hat and coveralls can be seen being supported by fire crews, as they are assisted to their feet.