BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A person is in the hospital after being rescued from under a Bay Area Rapid Transit train.

“A person entered the trackway and a collision may have occurred,” BART spokesperson James K. Allison confirmed to KRON4 News. “There is no foul play suspected based on witness statements. The person has been transported to the hospital.”

The incident occurred at the North Berkeley station. At 5:47 a.m., the transit agency reported that trains were not stopping at the station “due to a medical emergency.”

The station was closed for a total of 25 minutes, and upon its reopening, there were 10 minute delays on the Berryessa line in all directions.