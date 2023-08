(KRON) — Crews rescued a person after they fell around 50 feet from a trail in the San Francisco’s Presidio on Thursday.

More than a dozen firefighters assisted with the rescue near Baker Beach. Ropes were used to bring the victim to safety as a helicopter rescue was not available due to heavy fog, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The victim was taken to the hospital shortly after. The cause of why the person fell from the trail and their current condition is currently unknown.