Pedestrian fatally struck by car in San Jose

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Correction: San Jose police clarified that the person struck was not riding a scooter at the time of the collision.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Jose responded to a fatal collision on Thursday night.

Around 9:04 p.m., officers arrived in the area of San Jose Avenue and Monterey Road.

Authorities found that a pedestrian had been hit by a car. Police say the person was crossing Monterey Road outside of a marked crosswalk.

The person was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver remains on the scene and is cooperating. Officials say DUI is not suspected.

No other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News