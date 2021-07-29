Pedestrian fatally struck by car in San Jose

Correction: San Jose police clarified that the person struck was not riding a scooter at the time of the collision.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Jose responded to a fatal collision on Thursday night.

Around 9:04 p.m., officers arrived in the area of San Jose Avenue and Monterey Road.

Authorities found that a pedestrian had been hit by a car. Police say the person was crossing Monterey Road outside of a marked crosswalk.

2/ Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. For clarification, the person was not riding a scooter at the time of the collision. The pedestrian was crossing Monterey Hwy outside of any marked crosswalk.



Driver cooperating and at scene. DUI not suspected. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) July 30, 2021

The person was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver remains on the scene and is cooperating. Officials say DUI is not suspected.

No other details have been released at this time.