(KRON) — A person was robbed by two armed individuals last week in the 1700 block of International Boulevard, according to the Oakland Police Department.

On Aug. 16, just before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the area and located a victim suffering from injuries sustained during an armed robbery. The victim was transported to a local hospital, police said.

An investigation into the incident revealed the victim was approached by two armed individuals. The suspects pistol-whipped and robbed the victim of their belongings. Video above, provided by Seneca Scott, shows the victim being dragged after trying to hold onto another item that was being taken from them, OPD said.

A passerby confronted the suspects before they fled the scene in a car. The investigation remains open and active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Robbery Unit at 510-238-3728.