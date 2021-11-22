Person shoots at Oakland police car while fleeing robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A person shot at an Oakland Police Department car while fleeing a robbery early Monday morning.

The police department said officers responded just before 3 a.m. to a robbery in the 8100 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Upon arrival, “a number of subjects and vehicles fled the area,” according to police.

No officers were injured by the shooting.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.

Police chief Armstrong is expected to give further details about the weekend crime in Oakland later today.