(BCN) — A person was shot and killed Saturday night in Rodeo. Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Jimmy Lee said deputies were dispatched at about 10:34 p.m. to a report of suspicious circumstance on the 100 block of Rodeo Avenue in Rodeo.

Dispatchers received “several” calls around the same time of shots being fired in the area. Deputies and fire department personnel located a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite firefighters attempting lifesaving measures, the victim died at the scene. Lee said Sunday the victim wasn’t being identified yet.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact investigators at (925) 313-2600 or through dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

