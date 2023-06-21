(KRON) — A victim died in a shooting on 26th Street in Oakland on Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of 26th Street, in between Telegraph Avenue and Broadway. There is a Target located at 26th and Broadway.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. OPD officers arrived to find a victim with a gunshot wound, and the victim died at a hospital.

OPD is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call (510) 238-3821.