(KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department responded to a shooting on Thursday afternoon, it confirmed to KRON4.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Adeline Street at 2:26 p.m. after receiving a call from the victim. The victim had been shot in the leg, and they were transported to Highland Hospital for treatment.

The suspect was seen running away from the scene. BPD has not reported an arrest.

Police located physical evidence of the shooting. A BPD investigation is ongoing.