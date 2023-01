SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man was shot in San Jose Sunday evening, sustaining life-threatening injuries, police said early Monday morning.

The shooting occurred on the 400 block of W San Carlos Street at 6:10 p.m.

He was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. There is currently no suspect or motive known, police said. The shooting is under investigation.

