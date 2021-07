SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in a Safeway parking lot in Santa Rosa on Wednesday evening.

Authorities say one person was shot in the parking lot at 1799 Marlow Road, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

An adult male was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police believe that there were multiple gunshots.

At this time, there are no details of the suspect.

Check back for updates as this is developing.