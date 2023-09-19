(KRON) — A person was struck by gunfire inside an East Oakland home early Monday morning and is in critical condition, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Oakland police responded just after 1 a.m. to the 1500 block of 92nd Avenue after a ShotSpotter activation in the area. Officers learned of reports of a person struck by gunfire while heading to the scene.

Once police arrived, a victim with a gunshot wound or wounds was located inside a residence, Oakland PD said. Paramedics also responded to the scene to give medical attention to the victim. The victim was then transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

The investigation into the shooting is being performed by the Oakland PD’s Felony Assault Unit and is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510)-238-3426.

